Kevin Owens Praises Austin Theory for His Selling of the Stunner

– In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens praised Austin Theory for how perfectly he nails the selling of the Stone Cold Stunner. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Owens on how opponents sell the Stunner: “Some guys just go overboard, which I think ends up making the Stunner itself look terrible. I’ve seen guys standing Moonsaults on it, and I find that so dumb. Scott Hall had this amazing sell that people still remember, and now, Austin Theory, it’s so over the top. But somehow, he nails it.”

Kevin Owens on how Austin Theory nails the timing of the move: “The timing is perfect. The way he does it is perfect. ‘Everyone goes, ‘Holy… Did you see that?’ But he still manages to make the move look good. I like a good, just like dropping, and you just kind of see the guy’s head go… Shane [McMahon], actually, I think Shane always took a really good Stunner. There’s all kinds of different ones I like. I said I don’t like the ones that are more about trying to make people go, ‘Well, did you see how he sold it?’ than trying to make the move look good.”

As previously noted, Kevin Owens is stepping away from the ring right due to neck fusion surgery. As a result, he will no longer face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.