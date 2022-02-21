Kevin Owens Says Steve Austin’s Hometown Sounds ‘Really Lame’

Kevin Owens seems well aware of the reports that Steve Austin was contacted about a WrestleMania return, as he stoked that fire a bit by knocking Austin’s hometown. As you may recall, reports came out last week that WWE reached out to Austin for a match at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, with one report saying that Austin will face Kevin Owens who took shots at Texas on last week’s episode of Raw.

While that report is in no way confirmed at this time, Owens didn’t hurt the speculation at all when a fan asked him what he thought of Victoria, Texas which is Austin’s hometown. Owens wrote:

“Sounds like a really lame place.”