Kevin Owens Wants More People Added to Royal Rumble, Notes on Booking for Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018

– For Fightful’s recent Inside The Royal Rumble feature, they chatted with a number of WWE Superstars on the match and event. For the feature, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens talked about wanting to see a bigger Royal Rumble match with more people in it. The report also added insight on the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia in April 2018.

Owens said he wanted to see more people added to the traditionally 30-person Rumble. He stated, “They had done the 40-man Rumble one year, which I really liked. I wish we’d go back to that. The more people involved, the better. The longer it is, the better. If I were to pick any changes to make, I would add more people.” The Royal Rumble match in 2011 featured 40 entrants. Also, the Greatest Royal Rumble match at the 2018 event had 50 competitors in total.

Additionally, Fightful’s report noted Jamie Noble led the production on the international Saudi Arabia events, including the Greatest Royal Rumble match. Wrestlers reportedly received their cues from referees when to get eliminated for the match with 50 competitors.

A anonymous former WWE Superstar said on the match, “You just knew who a guy or two before you who was going out and got ref cues. Those events in Saudi are usually laid back and easy. We were just introducing WWE to a whole new audience.”

Another source claimed since the Greatest Royal Rumble event was being done in front of a new audience, WWE was able to go back to some old methods that reportedly hadn’t worked in years.

Braun Strowman would ultimately go on to win the Greatest Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event is slated for Sunday, January 31 at Tropicana Field. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.