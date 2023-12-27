Kevin Sullivan Says Charlotte Flair Is Among the Greatest Workers

Kevin Sullivan is a big fan of Charlotte Flair, praising the WWE star as among the greatest in-ring workers of all time. Sullivan weighed in on Flair’s talent in the latest episode of Tuesday With the Taskmaster, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Flair’s talent: “I don’t want to sound like I’m in the past completely, but what The Queen does now, it’s phenomenal. When you talk about some of the greatest workers of all time, back in my day, when we’re talking about Ray Stevens, and Nick Bockwinkle, and Hulk Hogan and all those guys, you’d have to put [Charlotte] right in there [with them].”

On Flair’s value in WWE: “You talk about a real athlete. People talk about the salaries of pro wrestlers — if it ever came down that there was a few companies that were solid like Vince [McMahon] and Tony Khan, they’ be paying 12 [to] 17 million dollars for a girl like Charlotte.”