– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed late WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff, noting that Orndorff doesn’t get the credit he’s due for his business. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Sullivan on Orndorff: “Here’s another guy that doesn’t get his due. I want you to look at Paul Orndorff, go back and look at his tapes, and watch when he gets a guy down in the corner and starts kicking him. He goes first gear, second gear, third gear, fourth gear, overdrive, and then he goes berserk. He was a real athlete.”

On Orndorff knocking out Vader: “I knew Paul from the time he got in the business, I was only a couple of years ahead of hi. He was the branded bull, he was the real deal, a tough guy. I was there when he KO’d Vader and almost kicked his head off.”