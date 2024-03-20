Kevin Von Erich Discusses His Late Brother Kerry Von Erich

– During a recent edition of The A2theK Wrestling Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich discussed his late brother, WWE Hall of Famer Kerry Von Erich, aka The Texas Tornado. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Von Erich on his brother Kerry being into bodybuilding: “For me, I lifted weights but it was because I wanted to be a better wrestler, but Kerry wanted the bodybuilder thing.”

On how Kerry felt about his foot amputation: “To Kerry, he was a cripple, he was a freak and he was just completely crushed inside about what he’d done. He loved to have fun. He didn’t hurt anybody but he did hurt himself.”

On why he thinks Kerry took his own life: “The reason Kerry killed himself is because of that … he felt like he let us all down.”

The Iron Claw is now available to buy or own via digital video on demand. It will be hitting Blu-ray and DVD on March 26.