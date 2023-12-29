Kevin Von Erich Reflects On Getting Emotional Over His Sons’ Wrestling Journey

Kevin Von Erich saw so much tragedy among his pro wrestling immersed family. But yet his sons Marshall and Ross Von Erich had long mapped out adding to the family’s lineage in the industry. The brothers have been steadily honing their craft on circuits like ROH, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and AEW. On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Kevin Von Erich, clearly became taken by emotion as he discussed his sons carving out their own paths within the pro wrestling ring.

Also, a serendipitous rooftop sighting in Japan positively guided the careers of Ross and Marshall. Ross and Marshall went to the top of a venue roof and carved their names along with the year “2012” on a wall of bricks. The two would return to that Japanese rooftop at a later point and found an incredible remnant from their dad as well as their uncle David.

You can check out some of the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Kevin on his sons’ journeys as pro wrestlers:“Shoot, man. At first, [my emotions were] way worse. Even now when I watch them, I kind of get choked up sometimes. It’s so much, and it’s not something I had planned. Before, I put a paper bag on my head.”

Marshall on discovering this carving commonality: “While we were talking, we looked on the brick wall and there was a faded scratch mark, and we looked at it like a few times, but then we got closer to it, and it said ‘Kev. Dave 1980-something.’ It rocked us because they were exactly our age at that time … That was the confirmation that my brother and I took that as ‘Okay, this is the door that’s open right now. We’ll continue down this journey until another door opens or until God says otherwise,'”