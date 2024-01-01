– During the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich discussed the danger of becoming a big star in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Von Erich on the danger of becoming a big star in wrestling: “You gotta realize, [if] someone aims a TV camera at you and makes you bigger than life, but you gotta be careful not to believe that stuff. You’re just a man, but everyone wants to be your friend. You can have anything. And just wanting it, someone will find out and give it to you.”

On how he viewed wrestling as a business to provide for his family: “I just wanted a check because I was buying commercial and residential real estate throughout all that, so I had a little something else to go to and Kerry didn’t have that. I had my family — a loving family.”

Kevin Von Erich’s life and career, along with his Hall of Fame family’s tragic past, are dramatized in the new drama, The Iron Claw, which is playing now in theaters. Kevin Von Erich is portrayed in the film by Zac Efron. You can check out 411’s official review of the film RIGHT HERE.