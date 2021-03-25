Kevin’s WWE NXT 3.24.21 Review  

Note: This is my first night wearing specialized contacts and things look a bit blurry still at times, so I apologize for typos in advance.

Adam Cole is shown arriving with what looks like security flanking him.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

Raquel backs Stark into the corner and talks smack. Stark holds her own until she’s taken down by a clothesline. Kai enters and also talks trash so Stark slaps her and hits a Thez Press. That leads to her tagging out so Io can work over Kai, using a cartwheel and Matrix style move to avoid Kai and then hitting a basement dropkick. They go into an exchange of quick flash pins that are all near falls. A kickout sends Kai into the middle rope and Io tags to Stark for a running uppercut. She adds a sliding clothesline for two. Kai manages to make the tag and Raquel stops an enziguri. She gets Stark on her shoulders and Kai tags in for an assisted Go to Kick that gets two heading into commercial break. Returning, Stark connects on an enziguri and makes the tag to Io, who comes in hot and hits a flapjack on Kai. Raquel enters and Io rolls into a double stomp. She then makes Kai kick Raquel and hits both with running corner knees before a Tiger Feint Kick on Raquel. Io with a missile dropkick. Stark is legal and springboards in with a dropkick of her own. She adds a plancha onto Raquel outside. Kai attacks but is thrown into the ring post, as is Raquel. Io goes up and hits a moonsault onto a standing Raquel. Stark sends her in but misses a 450 splash. Raquel catches a pump kick and hits a powerbomb. Raquel picks Stark up for another one-handed powerbomb but makes sure to wait until Io gets on the apron so she can run Stark into her before hitting the powerbomb and winning.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai in 11:53 [A good way to start the show. Quality tag wrestling and the right outcome. ***]

Dakota tries a sneak attack on Io but she’s ready. However, that leaves her vulnerable for Raquel to boot her. She deadlifts Io from the ground and one-arm powerbomb her onto the announce table.

We get security footage of Adam Cole going after Kyle O’Reilly at a gym yesterday. As Kyle arrives, Roderick Strong comes up to tell him to kick Adam’s ass, only for Kyle to say that this doesn’t involve him. Roddy says they can both go to hell.

LA Knight cuts a promo as he walks around backstage, saying Bronson Reed made a mistake by stealing his stuff last week.

Jordan Devlin gets a promo backstage saying he doesn’t need to hype his match tonight because it’s massive. He says that the match has a respected great in places like Japan and England. The match also has KUSHIDA. Get it? They meet tonight.

Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight

Reed immediately pounds away on Knight and hits a back body drop. Reed slows it down with a chin lock for a bit. Knight turns it around and hits a slingshot shoulder block before a break. Returning, Knight works a rest hold and during the break, he drove Reed into the steel steps to keep control. Knight adds a running knee and continues with strikes. He gets two on a neckbreaker. Reed starts fighting back, does a few counters and hits a chokeslam. They fight up top and Reed sends Knight to the mat before winning with the Tsunami.

Winner: Bronson Reed in 12:09 [This was decent and like most of LA Knight’s work, nothing more. **1/2]

Due to Danny Burch suffering a separated shoulder, he and Oney Lorcan have to vacate the NXT Tag Team Titles. On night one of TakeOver, MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma meet to crown new champions.

A vignette runs to hype WALTER, with NXT UK talents saying that NXT has reason to fear the new top dog.

Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

Oney hits the ring ready to fight and they come out exchanging strikes right at the bell. Oney avoids some big shots and fires off his own but is tossed outside. Kross follows and levels him with a suplex out there. After some shots inside, Kross sends him back out but is driven into the apron. Back in, Oney with a dropkick and a running elbow. He gets his head taken off by a clothesline going into commercial. Returning, Kross uses shoulder thrusts to wail on Oney in the corner. Kross says he loves what he did to Danny and that he doesn’t regret it at all. That fires up Oney, who hits uppercuts. He avoids a shoulder tackle, sending Kross into the ring post. Single arm DDT as ONey puts the focus on that shoulder. He adds more uppercuts but Kross avoids a blockbuster and hits the Doomsday Saito. The forearm to the back of the head knocks out Oney.

Winner: Karrion Kross in 9:15 [Hard hitting action. Kross continues to fight guys who are so much better/more interesting than him. ***]

Post-match, Kross address Finn Balor’s action last week. It made him realize that he was giving respect to a man who didn’t deserve it. Finn is a champion but his neck felt like everyone else’s when in Karrion’s hand. Finn interrupts and walks over Oney, saying that he took Karrion’s best shot and the prince is still standing. Finn says Karrion showed a weakness last week and Karrion fights with emotion. It wasn’t until Finn learned to control those emotions that he became untouchable in the ring. Karrion reacts to stuff and gets sloppy when that happens. Finn will push him where he only has two options. 1) Surprise everyone and master his emotions or 2) a repeat of last week where his emotions master him. With no emotion, Finn will drown him. The two stand face to face to end the segment.

William Regal announces that a twelve man battle royal will take place next week. The last six men remaining will compete on night one of TakeOver in a Gauntlet Eliminator, with their entry number determined by when they get eliminated. The winner meets Johnny Gargano for the North American Title at night two of TakeOver. The battle royal will feature KUSHIDA, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, LA Knight, Tyler Rust, Jake Atlas, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Cameron Grimes, Roderick Strong, Isaiah Swerve Scott and Pete Dunne.

Backstage, KUSHIDA cuts a promo saying that he’s the best technical wrestler in NXT and he accepted Devlin’s challenge because he loves that kind of competition.

Drake Maverick vs. WALTER

Oh, so we’re about to witness a murder. This stems from an altercation yesterday where Maverick blamed Imperium for him being unable to find Killian Dain. Drake charges immediately but is tossed aside with ease. WALTER adds a vicious powerbomb and slaps on a half crab. The referee instantly calls for the bell.

Winner: WALTER in 0:25 [Yes! NR]

Tommaso Ciampa comes out and tells WALTER that he misspoke when he said that WALTER intrigued him. The UK Title is what actually intrigues him. He wants the gold and a match at TakeOver for it. WALTER seems to decline, so Ciampa slaps him. Of course, Imperium outnumbers him and beats him down. They hold him up so WALTER could rip off his necklace and then chop him. WALTER ends it by saying that he’ll see him at TakeOver.

Pete Dunne cuts a promo backstage saying nobody stepped up to challenge him as the best technician in the world. He will dominate next week and go on to win the North American Title.

Earlier today, Robert Stone paid Mercedes Martinez to be Aliyah’s partner against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. She accepted but wants more money after the match.

Johnny Gargano barges into William Regal’s office to complain about the Gauntlet Eliminator gimmick. He thinks it’s unfair because he deserves more time to prepare for his opponent. Regal says that if he’s Johnny TakeOver, it shouldn’t be a problem and he should study them all.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart [c] vs. Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez

Ember starts with Martinez and takes her down with a modified DDT. She sends her into Shotzi for a submission on the ropes that leaves Martinez open for a dropkick. Shotzi with a Thez press off the top. Stone gets on the apron and throws his shoe in anger. That does give Mercedes an opening to hit an ugly fireman’s carry slam and Aliyah follows with her own offense for two. Aliyah boots Ember off the apron and tags Mercedes. They work together for a neckbreaker/wheel barrow slam combo that gets two. Shotzi with a jawbreaker and Aliyah tags back in. Shotzi kicks her away and tags Ember, who fires off offense on Aliyah. She hits a powerbomb but Martinez breaks up the pin. Shotzi counters Martinez and hits a big DDT. With Martinez outside, Ember beats Aliah with the Eclipse.

Winners: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in 4:00 [A ho-hum match. Martinez being in didn’t add anything as it was basically one-sided. **]

Cameron Grimes talks to Roderick Strong backstage and says that he’s heartbroken over the Undisputed Era split too. He says he should re-brand the team and they can do it together. An annoyed Roddy punches him and Grimes throws a fit.

Ember and Shotzi have a celebration backstage cut off by Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, who say they should face a real team. Ember makes a joke about “the way” before Candice says they’ll do this on their terms.

TAKEOVER NIGHT 1 ~ The Tag Titles, Gauntlet Eliminator, and Ciampa/WALTER for the UK Title. Io vs. Raquel will main event.

TAKEOVER NIGHT 2 ~ Main event is Finn/Karrion. That night also has Johnny’s title defense and Devlin/Escobar.

Jordan Devlin vs. KUSHIDA

Quick start with some back and forth action, capped by Devlin hitting an impressive asai moonsault. Sorry if I missed some stuff, I’m having some comfort issues with my contacts right now. KUSHIDA gets going inside after a break and hits a DDT on the arm. He wants the Hoverboard Lock but Devlin scurries to the ropes to prevent it. Devlin gets two on a cutter that frustrates the champion. Devlin sets him up on top and Legado del Fantasma come to the stage. KUSHIDA gets free and hits Devlin with a handstand kick. He follows with a superplex, floating into a suplex that sets up the armbreaker but Devlin gets his foot on the ropes. Legado pull Devlin out and he’s stuck between the three of them. Devlin ducks them and gets back in before sending KUSHIDA into them. Devlin then beats KUSHIDA with a bridging rollup.

Winner: Jordan Devlin in 9:23 [I had some issues seeing during this but it was solid for the most part. **3/4]

A frustrated KUSHIDA dives and takes out Wilde and Mendoza, while Escobar enters the ring to face off with Devlin. Surprisingly, Shawn Michaels’ music hits. He slides a ladder into the ring, signaling that Devlin/Escobar will be a ladder match at TakeOver.

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly separately walk towards the arena. Cole stares down Shawn Michaels as he passes him.

William Regal conducts a sitdown with Cole and O’Reilly, who are seated at a table across from each other with security around them. Regal scolds them for getting the police involved and for embarrassing the company. He has a contract that’s a solution. It pits them against each other on night two of TakeOver. Kyle isn’t medically cleared and the match will only happen if they sign to make sure NXT isn’t liable for whatever happens to them. Cole tells a story, saying he was blind but now can see. UE was never about brotherhood and he disses Kyle for failing to win the NXT Title but still befriending Finn. Cole says it happened because Kyle is comfortable being a lapdog and a sidekick. That’s not who Cole is. He says UE was about being the best and he’s the best, not the rest of the guys. He had the legendary title run and sold the shirts. Kyle and UE are nothing without him. Everyone except Kyle knows who will win. Cole signs. Kyle says he grew up and started taking accountability. No more BS, sneak attacks, and 4-on-1 beatings. They call became better wrestlers and stars in NXT but he’s the only one to become a better person. Adam is the same asshole who signed in 2017. He sold his soul for the UE and he wants it back. He calls Adam an insecure prick who used his friends. Kyle will beat him at TakeOver and sleep like a baby for the first time in four years. Kyle throws the pen at Adam, who tosses the table aside for a fight but security holds them back. They yell at each other to end the show.