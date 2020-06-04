Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 6.03.20  

Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

Candice jumps before the bell for a cheap advantage. Once it gets started, Mia overpowers her at every turn. Candice breaks free with a kick and then starts clubbing away on her. A trio of sentons gets her two. Mia turns the tide with the corner cannonball but Candice comes back by firing off shots in the corner. A forearm knocks her outside and Mia continues to put on the pressure, wheelbarrow tossing her into the guardrail. They brawl to the ground and both get counted out.

Double Countout in 3:51 [**1/4]

The fight reaches the stage. Mia wants a powerbomb but Candice counters into a rana that sends her into the tron, busting it. Tegan Nox runs out to pull Candice off. As she does that, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez attack Mia. Shotzi Blackheart hits the scene and tosses Dakota onto the concrete. Officials break things up but Mia takes out Candice again. Johnny Gargano shows up and that gives Candice an opening to go back and Mia. Keith Lee arrives and causes the Garganos to hit the ring. They scurry before Team Yimitless can get them. It gets announced that this is now a mixed tag match! Once we return from break!

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee and Mia Yim

Lee and Gargano aren’t in gear. Lee is at least in sweats and a cutoff tee. Johnny is in jeans. The Garganos try walking off but Lee presses him outside. Candica jumps on his back and it has no effect. Mia dropkicks him inside. Lee gets on the apron with Candice still on his back. She is dumped inside to officially start this. Mia tosses her around as Johnny doesn’t get on the apron. He finally does as Candice kicks out of Sole Food. Johnny distracts Mia, allowing Candice to use a chop block to get in some offense. Mia with a running boot and facewash kicks. She talks trash to Johnny and threatens to tag out. Candice tries stopping her but Mia deadlifts her into a dragon suplex for two because Johnny breaks up the pin. He scurries from Lee but gets slammed inside. Lee beats him with ease until Johnny uses his car keys to stab Lee in the eyes as he tries a powerbomb. Candice rolls up Mia to steal it.

Winners: Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano in 3:45 [**1/2]

Lee tries to get Gargano and his hand gets stuck in between the steps and corner. Johnny kicks the steps into his hand and then poses with the North American TItle.

A video package runs to hype Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross at TakeOver: In Your House. Ciampa wants him to being his A game because he things his A game is just a little better.

In the back, Dexter Lumis is interviewed about VVelveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole. He walks off and returns with a clipboard easel. He draws and they go to commercial.

Earlier today, Drake Maverick arrived and was asked about his feelings ahead of the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament finals. He feels no pressure at all. It could be the best or worst day of his life. He’s going to eat cookies and cake at catering because anything can happen tonight.

PRIME TARGET ~ This is a little video set to hype Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream. The Prime Target episodes on the Network are great. We see Adam Cole gets picked up in a limo by the Undisputed Era, including a bearded Kyle O’Reilly, to celebrate a year as NXT Champion. Meanwhile, Dream rollerblades through the parking lot where UE attacked him months ago. Elsewhere, Cole and the boys share drinks over the title reign. Dream discusses pinning Cole and how he’s a star at just 24. He talks into his “magic mirror” to see who will be the fairest NXT Champion of all-time. A fake version of Prince appears to say it’s Dream. Pete Rosenberg, Sam Roberts, Pat McAfee, and Drew McIntyre speak about it. McAfee compared Dream to Dennis Rodman in that he’s a flamboyant character but he gets the job done. The match at TakeOver will be a Backlot Brawl.

Lumis has finished his drawing it shows him driving the Undisputed Era around. No clue what it means.

Isaiah Scott vs. Tony Nese

Scott is fired up, taking the fight outside and attacking Tony with a vengeance. A thumb to the eyes turns the tide for Nese. Nese slows the pace with a bodyscissors inside. Scott gets free, hits a Brainbuster, and gets in a series of strikes and kicks. Nese with a double jump moonsault that misses. He is sent outside where Scott hits a boot and throws him into the steps. Jack Gallagher strolled out, distracting Scott. Nese failed to capitalize as he got pulled into a sunset flip for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Isaiah Scott in 5:40 [**3/4]

NXT Tag Team Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Undisputed Era vs. ???

Who is the mystery team? It’s Breezango! They were dressed as astronauts. Three men are legal at once. It goes to commercial with not much of note happening. Returning, Strong is beating on both Burch and Breeze but Burch starts firing off shots. Breeze superkicks Roddy and takes a Burch middle dropkick. Fandango gets a hot tag and does his thing before Oney gets one and hits double Blockbusters. and European uppercuts galore. Fandango then launches him out onto four guys outside. Burch back body drops him onto the pile. Breeze enters and battles Burch before UE jump him. UE gets thrown off by seeing Dexter Lumis in the audience. That sets up Fish to eat the Beauty Shot and leg drop, giving Breezango the win.

Winners: Breezango in 9:48 [***]

Imperium walk out for a closer look at Breezango. Behind them come Malcolm Bivens with Indus Sher.

LAST WEEK ~ After Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair won their match, Chelsea and Robert Stone were interviewed. Chelsea put over the Robert Stone Brand but then said that she’s now the honest shes’ ever been, so she fired him. Feels like a rushed decision, although she needs it less than someone like Aliyah.

Aliyah vs. Santana Garrett

Aliyah comes out hot, attacking Santana with rights and lefts. Robert Stone comes down cheering on Aliyah. He gives her guidance as she stalks Santana and hits a running boot. She gets two on that and wears down Santana. She gets free and hits a Trish like handstand rana in the corner before the handspring moonsault gets three.

Winner: Santana Garrett in 2:00 [*1/4]

PRIME TARGET ~ This one is for the women’s match. Underwater, Io Shirai discusses how being alone makes her stronger and how Rhea and Charlotte should be scared of her. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley gets up at 5:30 in the morning despite not having to go into work because she wants to be the best her that she can be. She says she reached incredible highs at the end of 2019 but Charlotte Flair put a stop to that. Charlotte Flair is at the PC to talk about how it’s crazy to be at TakeOver again. The crowd changed “You don’t go here” to her but she says she made here. She puts over what TakeOver means to her career. Rhea says she challenged Charlotte so she could be on WrestleMania and have a dream match, even if it resulted in a roadblock. Io Shirai is put over by various people like Natalya, Beth Phoenix, and Pete Rosenberg. They talk about her accomplishments and how everyone is captivated by her.

Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes

No attempt at a quick win by Grimes. Instead, Reed pounds away, hits a press slam, and adds a BIG BOY senton. Reed keeps the pressure on but misses a top rope splash. Grimes hits the Cave In and wins.

Winner Cameron Grimes in 2:40 [*3/4]

Grimes talks smack and leaves as Karrion Kross hits the ring and hits Reed with the Doomsday Saito. He talks to Ciampa through the camera and says this Sunday is special.

At TakeOver, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Shotzi Blackheart will face Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez!

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals: Drake Maverick vs. El Hijo del Fantasma

Drake nearly gets pinned several times in the first minute, seeing him come close to being gone forever. Drake finally gets going with a rolling tumbleweed off the apron heading into break. Returning, the fight is outside where Drake takes a sick sounding sitout powerbomb. Drake loudly sells it. Inside, the pressure gets added with a surfboard submission and more offense on the back. Drake kicks out and is the crowd favorite for his resilience. He fights off a backbreaker and hits some shots. However, he gets trapped in a Boston Crab. Drake survives and now Fantasma is getting more vicious. He’s clubbing Drake in the back but Drake retaliates with fire. Wheelbarrow bulldog connects. They move the battle to the top where both hit headbutts and fall to the ground. The mysterious masked dudes wake out and Drake takes them out with a tope suicida. He sends them to the back but walks into a superkick inside. The Phantom Driver hits to end Drake.

Winner: El Hijo del Fantasma in 15:02 [***1/4]

The folks in the stands give Drake a standing ovation and chant “We still love you.” A saddened Drake talks to the and thanks everyone who has supported him.

As Drake reaches the top of the stage. Triple H comes out and shakes his hand. He hands him a contract that brings Drake to tears and gives him a pen. Drake signs on the dotted line. They embrace to end the show.