Kid Lykos Reflects On Transitioning To Singles Competition

Kid Lykos has made the move from tag team action to singles competition, and he recently shared his thoughts on the transition. The PROGRESS World Champion spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan for a new interview ahead of Super Strong Style 16 and noted that he always felt like he had the toolset to make it as a singles guy.

“I mean I thought I was wearing those shoes already, but people just weren’t looking at my feet,” he said. “That’s the way I would word it because I’ve known what I can do, but i think teaming with Chris for so long and then immediately when I returned from injury teaming with Lykos II people associate you as a tag team wrestler and that is like it’s the act of getting typecast as a certain role which is fine because I love tag wrestling, I think it’s the sickest style of wrestling you can have and so many moving parts.”

He added, “But I know what I’m capable of I know I can tell great stories, I know I’m going to deliver for people if they give me the chance and this was one of the first places to give the chance like I was put into Super Strong Style, I succeeded there, and I kept succeeding, moving on and moving on, and I hope that continues. I like mixing up the bookings I’m doing, I like doing singles, I like doing tags, but I’m glad people are starting to notice the footwear, as it were.”

Lykos will defend the Progress World Championship at Super Strong Style 16 against Mark Haskins.