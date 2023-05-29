Kid Lykos Wins PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament

May 29, 2023 | Posted by

Kid Lykos is your winnner of the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 tournament. The tournament finals were held on Monday with Lykos defeating Mark Haskins to claim the victory.

Lykos joins previous winners including Chris Ridgeway, Zack Sabre Jr., Malakai Black and Will Ospreay. You can see some clips from the win below:

🎉 AND THE WINNER OF SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 2023… 🐺 KID LYKOS#PROGRESSWrestling #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/uoCyYyMWmD — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 29, 2023

Goosebumps the likes of which I've never experienced@KidLykos wins @ThisIs_Progress #SSS16, incredible performance over 3 days Superstar pic.twitter.com/tBDy8pNyhy — Matt From The Mat (@MatMagazineUK) May 29, 2023