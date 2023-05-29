wrestling / News

Kid Lykos Wins PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Kid Lykos Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

Kid Lykos is your winnner of the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 tournament. The tournament finals were held on Monday with Lykos defeating Mark Haskins to claim the victory.

Lykos joins previous winners including Chris Ridgeway, Zack Sabre Jr., Malakai Black and Will Ospreay. You can see some clips from the win below:

