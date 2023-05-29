wrestling / News
Kid Lykos Wins PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament
Kid Lykos is your winnner of the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 tournament. The tournament finals were held on Monday with Lykos defeating Mark Haskins to claim the victory.
Lykos joins previous winners including Chris Ridgeway, Zack Sabre Jr., Malakai Black and Will Ospreay. You can see some clips from the win below:
🎉 AND THE WINNER OF SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 2023…
🐺 KID LYKOS#PROGRESSWrestling #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/uoCyYyMWmD
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 29, 2023
Goosebumps the likes of which I've never experienced@KidLykos wins @ThisIs_Progress #SSS16, incredible performance over 3 days
Superstar pic.twitter.com/tBDy8pNyhy
— Matt From The Mat (@MatMagazineUK) May 29, 2023
HOLY HELL HES DONE IT!!
The Ultimate SHITWOLF is the ULTIMATE UNDERDOG!!
I’m sobbing!!,
Im so fucking proud of him I can barely speak
After an astonishingly good final/
KID LYKOS WINS SUPER STRONG STYLE 16!!!!#SSS16 pic.twitter.com/Rike3qsBuI
— James Gordon (@jrg1990) May 29, 2023
