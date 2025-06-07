Killer Kelly Makes Return At TNA Against All Odds To Confront Masha Slamovich

Masha Slamovich found herself confronted by the returning Killer Kelly following her match at TNA Against All Odds. Friday’s TNA+ event saw Slamovich retain her Knockouts Championship by defeating Lei Ying Lee. Following the match, Kelly made her return and came out to confront Slamovich, her former rival-turned-tag team partner, dropping the chain that signified their alliance in front of Slamovich.

Kelly has been away from the ring since Sacrifice 2004 in March, where she and Slamovich lost the Knockouts Tag Team Championships to Spitfire.