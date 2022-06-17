KiLynn King Recalls Representing AEW In NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament, Teaming With Red Velvet

KiLynn King teamed up with Red Velvet to represent AEW in the NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament at NWA EmPowerrr, and she recently weighed in on the experience. King spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about being told she would be in the tournament with Velvet. You can check out the highlights below:

On finding out she would be representing AEW in the tournament: “She’s one of my best friends. I remember the day we were at tapings, getting ready for a match. Velvet came into the bathroom, she found me and said, ‘Hey, Christopher Daniels is looking for you.’ Christopher Daniels doesn’t look for people—at least not for me, that often—he would come and find me and give me some critiques about my match the night before. But after searching for me, that had never happened before. I was sitting there going, ‘Oh, no. What did I do? Am I in trouble?’ I remember I just immediately started shaking. ‘Why does Christopher Daniels need to see me?’

“So I went out into the hallway. He was there and Velvet was about to go run off and he was like, ‘No, no, no. I need you, too.’ She was like, ‘Oh! Oh, okay.’ So we both gab and we talk to him and that’s when he told us, ‘Hey, we want you guys to go represent us at the EmPowerrr pay-per-view, the all women’s pay-per-view.’ I remember he was like, ‘Let me know what you want to do.’ Her and I are just like, ‘Yes, we want to do that. [You don’t need to give us time to think about it.] Yes we want to do this.’ So it was really cool.

On teaming with Red Velvet in the tournament: “I always tell people, ‘I appreciate that it was her that I got to do that with.’ Because, like I alluded to earlier, her and I knew each other before AEW. It was one of those friendships where the moment we met each other, we knew we get each other, we like each other. So the fact we got to end up in AEW together and the new got to tag together and then we got to be on our first pay-per-view together as a tag team, I was like, ‘How cool is that?’ I feel like I use this expression so much, and I apologize for that, but it was full circle moment. I love seeing those kinds of things happen where something feels special, but you don’t know why, and then all these things happen and it comes back and you’re like, ‘Ahh! That’s why. Because we were meant to be big things together.’ It was really cool.”