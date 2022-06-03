wrestling / News
Kim Orton Reveals When Her Husband Randy Orton Will Retire
June 3, 2022
WWE Superstar Randy Orton is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and has been with WWE for over 20 years, but one day he will retire and leave a huge void in the company. In regards to when he plans to retire his wife Kim Orton told Insight with Chris Van Vliet that her husband will wrestle “For as long as he wants.”
Randy has previously revealed in an interview, “I got another decade in me,” and his wife didn’t go against that idea. “Randy will be good until he says, ‘You know what, I don’t feel like doing an RKO anymore,’” she said.
