King Cuerno Set to Debut at NXT This Weekend as Jorge Bolly

– NXT has announced that El Hijo del Fantasma will be making his NXT debut on Saturday, Feb. 14 at the upcoming house show in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He will debuting under the ring name Jorge Bolly, where he will be teaming up with Raul Mendoza. NXT released a promo with the two ahead of Saturday’s live event, which you can see below.

Jorge Bolly previously worked as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground. He reportedly signed with WWE last September.

Bolly wrote in his tweet on his upcoming NXT debut, “Finally!!!! #OhLaLaTime Mexico’s greatest export… see ya this Saturday in Fort Pierce!!! Bring your #ohLaLaGame @WWENXT”