Kip Sabian On Teaming With Butcher & Blade In AEW, Says It Nearly Happened Early On

Kip Sabian has teamed with The Butcher and The Blade in AEW a number of times, and he recently discussed working with them in a new interview. Sabian, Butcher & Blade challenged for the AEW Trios Championships back in October, and he talked about their teamups in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds. You can see some highlights below:

On working with the two: “The Butcher and Blade thing came around completely out of the blue. Butcher and Blade are two of the nicest human beings on the planet, literally, the nicest human beings, which is crazy considering they look like they would murder you instantly if you looked at them wrong. During the pandemic, we formed this really strong close friendship bond. We’d always comment on each others matches, give each other feedback, and always talking and hanging out outside the ring. When [Penelope Ford] started teaming with Bunny, and they were having that connection, it was strange because I was aligned with [Penelope] and they were aligned with Bunny, and it was like…you know when you have those friendships where it’s your partners friend and you go to hang out with them and you and their significant other are like, ‘I guess we should be friends.’ We just started hanging out more and we became close friends.”

On nearly being teamed up with them early on: “We had this idea where maybe we would end up doing some stuff together because, originally, there was talk years ago, within the first year of when they came in and the stuff I was doing at the time with me, [Penelope], and Jimmy [Jimmy Havoc], and them joining us and having this big unit. Then, everything happened and that went away. When me and Orange [Orange Cassidy] were doing the feud over the International Championship, we had this idea of ‘he has all of his friends, I need some kind of backup to really push this story home.’ It was the perfect time. Those guys came and did the jump for me, and since then we just gelled and worked together.”