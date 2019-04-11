Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch Weigh In on Bret Hart Hall of Fame Attack

– New champions Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch discussed the attack on Bret Hart during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during a radio appearance this week. The two appeared on WFAN and were discussed the attack on Hart by an amateur MMA fighter.

Asked if he’s ever worried about that happening to him, Kingston said, “Our fans are very passionate, to say the least. You know what I’m saying? It’s one of those things where you just never know. A lot of people didn’t know what was going on until it was actually happening. So, we did what we had to do and got in there and protected our own.”

Asked whether it was scripted, Kingston said, “Not at all. Not even close.”

Lynch was asked if she feels like she could be targeted, given how outspoken she is and how many fans there are of Ronda Rousey. “Yeah, perhaps,” she said. “I trust our team and you can see how quickly the people reacted. In the wrestling industry, stuff like that, we’re used to seeing run-ins. I think for some people, it would almost be jarring. But the likes of Kofi were in there like a shot and the situation was taken care of. We have some quick thinkers and great security, so we’re never really worried about it.”

The attacker was released on bond this week and faces two charges of assault in the third degree, as well as trespassing.

