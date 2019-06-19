wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Faces Dolph Ziggler After 205 Live, Daniel Bryan and Rowan Get Cheap Heat During Commercial Break
June 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Kofi Kingston battled Dolph Ziggler in the post-taping dark match from tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live. Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler in the dark match main event to retain the WWE Championship.
– WWE shared this video of Daniel Bryan and Rowan taking shots at the Ontario, California crowd during a Smackdown commercial break:
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Addresses His Controversial Podcast With Dean Ambrose, Whether He Has Any Heat With Jon Moxley
- Update on Davey Boy Smith Jr. Possibly Going to Impact
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Considering Buying the Minnesota Vikings in 1998, How Far The Idea Went
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If WCW Ever Had Any Plan To Reveal Driver In Infamous Randy Savage – Kevin Nash White Hummer Angle