wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Faces Dolph Ziggler After 205 Live, Daniel Bryan and Rowan Get Cheap Heat During Commercial Break

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston WWE Super Showdown

– Kofi Kingston battled Dolph Ziggler in the post-taping dark match from tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live. Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler in the dark match main event to retain the WWE Championship.

– WWE shared this video of Daniel Bryan and Rowan taking shots at the Ontario, California crowd during a Smackdown commercial break:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston, Rowan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading