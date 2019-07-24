wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Is Ready To Face Randy Orton at Summerslam, Matches For NXT and NXT UK Tonight, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Surprise Fans At Wedding
– In a post on Twitter, Kofi Kingston said that he’s ready for his match with Randy Orton at Summerslam. Kingston made the challenge himself last night on Smackdown Live.
And after a decade, the truth officially comes out. I’ve been waiting for this match for a very long time. SummerSlam, it all finally comes full circle. I. Am. Ready. #SummerSlam #LFG
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) July 24, 2019
– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature WALTER vs. Trent Seven, Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams and a six-woman tag featuring Toni Storm, Xia Brookside and Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray, Jinny and Jazzy Gabert.
– Tonight’s NXT will feature Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano naming their stipulations for their match at NXT Takeover: Toronto, as well as an appearance from the Velveteen Dream. Matches include Jordan Myles vs. Angel Garza, Io Shirai vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Damien Priest vs. Keith Lee.
– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently surprised a couple that used Gargano’s theme song “Rebel Heart” at their wedding.
Surprise!
Congrats guys! Glad we could be a small part of your big day! https://t.co/MtMJwqXNYy
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins On Why He Felt the Need to Stand Up For WWE, Says WWE Isn’t Phoning Anything In
- Backstage Update on AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins Raw Segment Originally Being Booked for Ricochet
- Joey Ryan Discusses Jim Cornette’s Criticism of Him, Recalls Mick Foley Pitching Taking His Penis Flip
- Jim Ross Says There Are No Great Heels in Wrestling Right Now