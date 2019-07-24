wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Is Ready To Face Randy Orton at Summerslam, Matches For NXT and NXT UK Tonight, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Surprise Fans At Wedding

July 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton Kofi Kingston Smackdown

– In a post on Twitter, Kofi Kingston said that he’s ready for his match with Randy Orton at Summerslam. Kingston made the challenge himself last night on Smackdown Live.

– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature WALTER vs. Trent Seven, Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams and a six-woman tag featuring Toni Storm, Xia Brookside and Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray, Jinny and Jazzy Gabert.

– Tonight’s NXT will feature Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano naming their stipulations for their match at NXT Takeover: Toronto, as well as an appearance from the Velveteen Dream. Matches include Jordan Myles vs. Angel Garza, Io Shirai vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Damien Priest vs. Keith Lee.

– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently surprised a couple that used Gargano’s theme song “Rebel Heart” at their wedding.

