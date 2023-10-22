– According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Ivar have been getting high praise backstage for their recent matchups on WWE Raw, which happened as a result of Erik of The Viking Raiders being sidelined with an injury.

Per the report, New Day and Viking Raiders were originally scheduled for a lot of time in their Best 2-out-of-3 Falls match. Rather than cutting the matchup due to Erik’s injury, WWE reportedly booked Kingston vs. Ivar for the duration of the allotted time.

This was one of Ivar’s first singles matches on WWE TV in almost five years, and the match reportedly received a great deal of praise. Ivar is said to have impressed many officials by not missing a beat after wrestling his first singles bout in five years, and he’s said to have impressed many people backstage.

The later matchups with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar in a Viking Rules Match also reportedly received high praise. Ivar’s recent performances are now keeping WWE open-minded about using him more in a singles capacity.

At 42 years old, Kofi Kingston has been a part of the WWE roster for almost 16 years. He’s a former WWE Champion, four-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time US Champion, and a 15-time tag team champion. Ivar and The Viking Raiders have been with WWE since 2018. During their run, they’ve held the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles and the NXT Tag Team Titles.