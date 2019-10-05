Kofi Kingston Still Trying To Process Losing The WWE Title

Kofi Kingston was interviewed after his loss to Brock Lesnar in seven seconds on last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which also saw him lose the WWE title. He said he planned to review the tape and see what went wrong, and felt he let his supporters down.

He said: “It’s a lot of emotions, to be honest. You know that your championship reign is not gonna last forever. But to have it go out like that, obviously I knew what kind of man I was up against. Maybe I was a little bit too anxious. I’ll go back and watch the tape and see exactly where it went wrong. There’s not much tape to watch. It is what it is. I’ve said it all along that Brock Lesnar was an enormous mountain to try and climb, but I pride myself on being up to the challenge to climb those mountains. No shame, you know? I feel like I beat a lot of good competitors and dare I say, great competitors from Daniel Bryan to Kevin Owens to Samoa Joe, even Sami Zayn was in there. I wrestled AJ Styles and I came out on top over all of them. I just bring my all every single night. Tonight, I fell a bit short. There’s a lot of people that believed in me and unfortunately tonight, I let them down, but I’m still very appreciative of the support that I’ve had since before Mania, since Elimination Chamber. The support from the WWE Universe has been incredible. I’m just so appreciative of all the love that I’ve felt over these past few months. It’s been a crazy ride. My brothers The New Day support me the whole way so it is what it is, you know what I’m saying? It doesn’t feel very good, but these trying situations is what make us grow.”

He was then asked about the debut of Cain Velasquez. He added: “Honestly, it doesn’t surprise me because the WWE Title is the most coveted title in all of sports, really. Who doesn’t want to be adored by the fans? Who doesn’t want to come out and be able to perform in front of a fanbase as energetic as the WWE Universe? I’ve heard rumors and I’ve seen some things and I know Cain Velasquez is a fan of what we do. And I also know he doesn’t like Brock Lesnar. Honestly, I’m not really surprised. It’ll be interesting to see what happens. I think I’m still trying to process what I’ve lost right now before I start speculating on other people coming in and figuring out how I can get back to that title scene because it took me a very long time to get here. I’m just trying to stay there, you know what I’m saying, and trying to get back in and continue to be in that mix. If that road includes a Cain Velasquez in the middle of it, then so be it. We’ll cross that bridge when it comes. It’s definitely interesting for sure to see somebody come from that world to our world. It’s just a testament to how big WWE has gotten.”