Konnan Estimates Projected Attendance for AEW All In 2024

Speaking recently on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Konnan tossed out a rough guess at the live audience size for AEW’s return to Wembley Stadium next year (via Wrestling Inc). While this year’s actual attendance numbers are still a matter of some dispute, Konnan’s estimate was significantly lower for 2024. You can find a highlight from Konnan and listen to the full podcast below.

On how many people he expects to attend AEW All In 2024: “We’re a year away and a lot can happen, right? But just off the top of my head, I’m gonna say 50,000.”