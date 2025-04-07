Konnan Thinks Mercedes Mone Was a Good Opponent For Billie Starkz

Mercedes Mone and Billie Starkz competed on AEW Dynamite last month, and Konnan thinks Mone was a good opponent for the younger star. The two battled on the March 19th episode of AEW Dynamite, with Mone successfully defending the AEW TBS Championship. Konnan spoke about Starkz and her potential on Keepin’ It 100 and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Starkz’ performance: “Well, I’d never seen her wrestle before, but for just being 20 — and then Tony Schiavone said, ‘Oh, she’s 20 years old and this is her 500th career match’ [Disco Inferno laughs] — she has a ton of potential, took a lot of risks and she’s light and probably has no major injuries, especially that bump you talked about from the third to the apron, you could see Mone’s experience and craftiness in this match.”

On what Starkz needs to improve on: “[Mone] carried Starkz to a good match, but she does have potential. She needs some personality, and I didn’t leave thinking I want to see her again.”