Konnan On Mercedes Mone Potentially Returning To WWE

Konnan believes that Mercedes Mone could find her way back to WWE at some point. Mone made her name in WWE as Sasha Banks and walked away from the company in 2022 along with Naomi (now Trinity) over creative differences regarding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Konnan spoke about a potential Mone return on the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Mone possibly returning to WWE: “She’s a big megastar, looks professional, has worked on ‘The Mandalorian,’ … [and] she’s from their system. I said this a couple of months ago, and I’m going to repeat it again — everybody comes back to WWE.”

On the history of stars returning to the company: “We’ve heard WWE say, ‘I’ll never bring this guy back, we’ll never work with him, [and they] bury them on videos,’ [then WWE] brought them back. I’ve heard wrestlers say, ‘I’ll never go back to WWE.’ They did go back… Once you’re not there you understand the enormity and the popularity of who they are and what they can do for your career.”