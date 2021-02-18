wrestling / News

Konnan Reportedly Hospitalized Due To Kidney Issue

February 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Konnan has been hospitalized due to a kidney issue. The Mexican wrestling legend had a kidney transplant in 2007. It was noted that the situation is “fairly serious” and it “doesn’t sound particularly good.”

It was suggested that more details will be available soon, but at this time details are scarce.

