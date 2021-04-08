Konnor On The Growth of NXT, Becoming a Trainer at Jay Lethal’s School

Konnor of The Awakening (the former Ascension) discussed his time in NXT, working at Jay Lethal’s wrestling school and more in a new interview. You can check out highlights of Konnor’s appearance on The VP Show below, per PWInsider:

On the growth of NXT: “The original NXT, you just, you didn’t know, you didn’t ever knew, you thought that this was something you had to do and then you would go to the main roster and this was just, you know, part of the job, but to watch what that, what NXT became, I never would have seen it coming. It’s just, it’s own entity, you know? To see where it was then to where it’s at now it’s unbelievable, you know? Packing out, you know, Barclays Center, you know, for the pay-per-views, like, I mean they, you know Triple H, you know he’s done such a great job with that product, you know, and it’s his baby. And it’s just so cool to see the vision unfold to what he has, or what he’s seen, and watch it just grow and become this, this monster you know? But when you look back, it’s just so cool, you know? You look and you, now you can appreciate it. Then you weren’t really appreciating it because you were, you know, you were in the grind, you were clawing, and digging, and you know, you were doing whatever you could, just to kind of keep going, and now you look back at it and it’s like, wow man, like that’s really damn cool, you know when, when I look at it, you know? Still the longest reigning NXT Champions I just found out, which blows my mind. You know, which is so cool, right? And, and to be around some of the talent that we got to be in the ring with, you know, Finn, Hideo at the time who we know as Kenta, you know, Too Cool, a just Big E, there’s just so much talent we got to be in the ring with, and, and experience that, TJ! You know, you had TJ on your show, you know TJ was a part of that foundation, and just, it’s just so cool to look at what it’s become, and just to know that you were a part of that, it’s really humbling.”

On a potential return to WWE as an agent or trainer: “The whole reason you get in the business is, you know, is to travel and to experience things, when I look back and when I look at it now with where I’m at in my life, like, I think about, you know, what would I really like to do? Where would I like to go? You know, eventually if I ever had to go back, you know, and put a suit and tie on, I would, you know, I would consider, wanting to get my job back with WWE, you know, to sit back and possibly be an agent or even a trainer! ”

On wanting to sign with ROH and face the Briscoes: “If I was to put the boots on and get back in the ring, me and my tag partner (Vik aka Viktor), you know, I’ve just got this thing with ROH, like, there’s just something about Ring of Honor, maybe, you know, Jay, Jay Lethal and I, you know, we train, we’re trainers together at the same school, I think, you know, building that organic relationship has a lot to do with it, Angelina Love is there, she’s like my sister, who, you know, we grew up in the business, we both started in Deep South Wrestling, so, you know, you look at it, and there’s just a lot of, there’s people that are there like family, Josh Woods, you know, who I just got a chance to see last week, you know, which is amazing seeing him, so I think it’d be Ring of Honor, plus, you know, they’ve got a really good Tag Division there as well too, you know, and I know, you know, Vik (Viktor) talked to me about, you know, wanting to go there possibly and you know, stirring the pot a little bit, and honestly, like, I think it’s on our bucket list, like, we’d love to work The Briscoes. We think The Briscoes are, we think the world of those two guys. You know, so, I think if I had to pick, I would pick ROH, you know? But I would be open to, to just about anything, you know what I mean.”

On becoming a trainer at Jay Lethal’s Wrestling School: “Jay knew I was looking for a school and he just asked me, ‘hey, do you wanna come in with us?’ and I was like, ‘that would be awesome!’ you know? And, so, I’ve been, you know, Jay, me, and David Mercury, have just been, you know, doing our thing, and it’s been so good, we’ve got over 40 students, 2 schools and of course I’ve gotta plug it, it’s Tampa Bay Pro, you know, anybody that’s in the area, you know, definitely drop a line, you know, hit us up. It’s just, it’s a blast, you know, it’s a lot of fun, and that, so I started this year, or, mid 2020, so I’m still really new at it, and it’s funny because I still reach out, I reached out to some of my trainers and, and talked to them about, ‘Hey I’m a coach now, can you believe this?'”