Kota Ibushi Accepts Tetsuya Naito’s Challenge For IWGP Intercontinental Title Match

During night two of NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima, Tetsuya Naito came out after Kota Ibushi successfully defended the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against SANADA, challenging him to a match for the IC title.

Ibushi accepted the challenge, and the two will now face each other at an unspecified date. The next big shows for NJPW are the two-night Castle Attack event on February 27-28 in Osaka-Jo Hall.