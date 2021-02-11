wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Accepts Tetsuya Naito’s Challenge For IWGP Intercontinental Title Match
During night two of NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima, Tetsuya Naito came out after Kota Ibushi successfully defended the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against SANADA, challenging him to a match for the IC title.
Ibushi accepted the challenge, and the two will now face each other at an unspecified date. The next big shows for NJPW are the two-night Castle Attack event on February 27-28 in Osaka-Jo Hall.
Naito doesn't want to challenge for both titles…He only wants to challenge for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship!https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/B5jqOsKiSW
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) February 11, 2021
Kota Ibushi vs Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship! https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/hesGh0XTD1
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) February 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Rock On His Family’s COVID-19 Experience, Upcoming Young Rock Series
- Nia Jax Responds to Tweet From Bidet Company Following Raw Apron Moment
- The Undertaker Praises Talents of Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre, Recalls Extreme Rules Tag Match
- Tama Tonga on KENTA Teaming With Kenny Omega in AEW, Calls Omega a ‘Spotlight Whore’