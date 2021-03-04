Kota Ibushi Becomes NJPW’s First IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

– Earlier today at NJPW’s 49th Anniversary event, Kota Ibushi defeated El Desperado in what was previously announced as the final title defenses for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles, aka the Double Gold. With the victory, the two title belts are now unified, and Kota Ibushi has been declared the first-ever IWGP World Heavyweight champion.

Thus a new era for NJPW has begun with Ibushi recognized as the company’s new world champion and a new title lineage. This now ends the lineages of the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles which started in 1987 and 2011 respectively. The inaugural IWGP Heavyweight champion was the legendary Antonio Inoki. Meanwhile, MVP was the very first IWGP Intercontinental champion.

The NJPW 49th Anniversary event is available to stream in English on NJPW World.