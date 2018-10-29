wrestling / News
Kotto Brazil vs. Trey Miguel Added to MLW Fightland
October 29, 2018 | Posted by
Kotto Brazil vs. Trey Miguel has officially added to MLW Fightland. MLW Fightland takes place on November 8th. Here is the updated card…
* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland
* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park
* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King
* Chicago Street Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan
* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara
* Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero
* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Tommy Dreamer
* Kotto Brazil vs. Trey Miguel