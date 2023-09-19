Kris Statlander Says MJF Looked Out For Her In AEW

Kris Statlander says that MJF did a lot to help her out in terms of getting to AEW. The TBS Champion recently appeared on Under the Ring and during the conversation, she noted that MJF was among those who recommended her for a spot in the company.

“I know that I had some people looking out for me and recommending me,” Statlander said (per Wrestling Inc). “I hate to give him credit but I know MJF was probably the biggest one. I do have a lot to owe him, unfortunately, but he’s been there a lot for me as a friend.”

She added that her getting a spot in AEW “probably would’ve happened eventually. I hope it would have, at least.”

Statlander defeated Jade Cargill to win the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing in May. She successfully defended the title against Cargill on last week’s AEW Rampage, and then again against Britt Baker on Saturday’s AEW Collision.