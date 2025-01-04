– In a post on her Instagram Stories yesterday, AEW star Kris Statlander teased that she’s about to embark on a “last minute unexpected major road trip for a mini-surprise.” She added, “So, yeah. I’ll report back in 12 hours or more after I reach my destination and take a nap. See you there.”

Interestingly enough, her on-air AEW rival, Mercedes Mone, is scheduled to be in action tomorrow at Wrestle Dynasty in Tokyo, Japan. Mone will be competing against Mina Shirakawa in a Winner Takes All title bout for Mone’s NJPW Strong Women’s Title and Shirakawa’s RevPro British Women’s Title.

Kris Statlander is not currently advertised for Wrestle Dynasty. The event will be held on Sunday, January 5 at the Tokyo Dome. It will feature stars from AEW, ROH, CMLL, NJPW, and STARDOM. You can view the clip that Statlander shared below: