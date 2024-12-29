– During a recent interview with Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, former WWE Superstar Kurrgan (aka Robert Maillet) recalled first being signed to WWE and working as a developmental talent and being sent to train to USWA in Memphis. Beloare some highlights (via Fightful), “I don’t think I want to be wrestling anymore. People ask me, ‘You should go back to wrestling.’ No, that’s alright.”

Kurrgan on working in Memphis: “Memphis was interesting because it was, ‘Oh, you’ll be there a month.’ A month turned to two, then three, then four. There were no guarantees. We could have got let go at any time and sent home. At that time, there is no internet connection or Skype.”

On how much he was getting paid at the time: “I think I was getting paid $500 a week or something. Then, plus the shows. $40 a night for shows for Jerry Lawler.”