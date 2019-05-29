Kurt Angle, Eva Marie Set For This Weekend’s Legends of the Ring Fan Event

– Legends of the Ring has released an updated lineup of guests for this weekend’s Fan Fest in New Jersey. You can see the full announcement below for the event, which includes Kurt Angle, Rickey Steamboat, Eva Marie and more:

LEGENDS OF THE RING: FEATURING KURT ANGLE

Legends of the Ring Pro Wrestling Fan Fest returns Saturday June 1st to the Ramada Plaza Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza) in Monroe, New Jersey from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Join us for an incredible and unforgettable day packed full of nostalgic wrestling meet and greets,photo opp and autograph sessions plus a large selection of the countries top wrestling memorabilia dealers.

Advanced General Admission is available now for 20.00 (Autographs and Photos opps are additional after admission and nominally priced at just 10.00 and up). Remember this event is capacity controlled and could sell out at any time! Those with advanced purchase are guaranteed admission and meets. VERY LIMITED ADMISSION TICKETS REMAIN!

KURT ANGLE

NATALIE EVA MARIE

* MIL MASCARAS

* RICKY STEAMBOAT

* MARK HENRY

* LILIAN GARCIA

* BRUTUS BEEFCAKE

* BILLY JACK HAYNES

* MOLLY HOLLY

* THE MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (BOBBY EATON AND DENNIS CONDREY)

* EARL HEBNER

* FKA “OUTBACK JACK”

* BILL “THE GOON” IRWIN

Scott Hall, Charles Wright(The Godfather, Papa Shango),Haku, Jimmy Hart, KENTA, Aiden English, Scarlett Bordeux, Candi Divine, Disco Inferno, FKA Tye Dillenger, Princess Victoria, Maven, David Sammartino, Alex PUG Porteau, Funaki, Antonio Thomas, Sandman, Shane Douglas, Francine, Mikey Whipwreck, Jerry Lynn, Justin Credible, Barry Horowitz, Reno Riggins, Evan Borne, and more!