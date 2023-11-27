Kurt Angle Shares His Favorite Theme Song, Talks First WWE Deal

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about signing with WWE, his theme songs, and more.You can check out some highlights below:

On which theme song he liked more between WWE or TNA: “Theme music in WWE. I love the first one, it was a patriotic feeling. It was the Patriots’ music, and I liked that. It had a good ring to it and I enjoyed it. I thought it fit me perfectly, my character. And then they started changing it up and trying to turn it into ‘You Don’t Suck, You Don’t Suck.’ And you know, just doing different things with it. And Vince [McMahon] was always trying to manipulate it so fans would stop saying ‘You Suck’ to me. And so it got a little complicated. But when I went to TNA, John Cena’s cousin, he was a rapper. He teamed with me to do the song in TNA.”

On initially turning down a multi-year contract with WWE in 1996: “They offered me half a million for 10 years, and I turned it down. So when I tried out for them a couple of years later, they said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna give you a contract. It’s not going to be very good. We’re gonna give you a $75,000 contract to start out.’ I said, ‘Okay, how do I make more money than that?’ They said, ‘Well, if you climb the ranks and you end up in the main event, you’ll get more.’ So my first year, I made 500 grand, probably my first four months in the business. After the first month, I got catapulted into the main event. I was main eventing all the time. So, I made about $1.4 million in my first year of wrestling. I was only guaranteed $75,000. My biggest year was $3.2 million. That would have been my third year with Stone Cold Steve Austin, beginning with him when I beat up for the world title.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.