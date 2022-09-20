Kurt Angle Says There’s An ‘Idea’ For a Non-Wrestling Role For Him at WrestleMania 39

While it’s not set by any measure, Kurt Angle has revealed that there’s been an “idea” for him to potentially do something non-wrestling at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall of Famer was speaking with the Wrassingh Show for a new interview and, when talking about how he wouldn’t sign with AEW as it would impact his WWE contract, mentioned that WWE was “talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania.”

Angle went on to clarify that it’s “just an idea” and won’t be in any wrestling capacity, noting, “there is nothing there yet.” You can see the highlights from the exchange below:

On if he would be worried that signing with AEW would impact his WWE relationship: “Yes, I do. I mean, that’s natural to think that. You know, I have a contract with WWE, it’s a nostalgia contract. It’s more of a merchandise contract with them right now. And I’ve always try to keep a good relationship with them, ever since I left them for TNA and came back to WWE. And I don’t want to do that again, I don’t want to jump ship because WWE has always been good to me.”

On the potential for something at WrestleMania: “They keep me active now. I mean, I was just on the show two weeks ago. They’re talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania. So they’re always reaching out to me to help do media and stuff like that, and kind of be an ambassador for the company. So I like doing that. And I don’t mind because I can’t wrestle anymore, so I might as well do that.”

On what the potential WrestleMania plan is: “No, no, it’s not even — it’s just an idea. And it won’t be in a wrestling capacity at all. You know what, there is nothing there yet.”

