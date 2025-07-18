Kurt Angle Is Seeking Footage Of His 1999 Match With Owen Hart

One of the lost rare matches in WWE history is Kurt Angle vs. Owen Hart, which happened in 1999, five days before Hart’s death. Angle would make his official debut later in the year at Survivor Series. It seems that the WWE Hall of Famer is now trying to track down footage of the match.

He wrote on Twitter: “In 1999 I had the privilege of wrestling the legendary Owen Hart in a dark match in the WWE 5 days before his unfortunate death. Til this day, I haven’t seen any video footage of it. If anyone has ever seen the footage of my match with Owen, message me in the comments below. Someone had to record it. #itstrue”