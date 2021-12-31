Kurt Angle, Sonny Onoo Join WrestleCon 2022 Lineup

Kurt Angle and Sonny Onoo are the newest additions to the WrestleCon 2022 lineup, with the festivities set to take place during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas.

Here’s the updated WrestleCon 2022 lineup:

* Bray Wyatt

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Brooke Tessmacher

* Angelina Love

* Brutus Beefcake

* Velvet Sky

* Maria Kanellis

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Swoggle

* Chelsea Green

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Honky Tonk Man

* Ted DiBiase Jr.

* Atsushi Onita

* Rock ‘N’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

* Sam Houston

* Mickie James

* Nick Aldis

* Debra McMichael

* Al Snow

* Chris Van Vliet

* Kurt Angle

* Sonny Onoo