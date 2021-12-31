wrestling / News
Kurt Angle, Sonny Onoo Join WrestleCon 2022 Lineup
December 31, 2021 | Posted by
Kurt Angle and Sonny Onoo are the newest additions to the WrestleCon 2022 lineup, with the festivities set to take place during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas.
Here’s the updated WrestleCon 2022 lineup:
* Bray Wyatt
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Brooke Tessmacher
* Angelina Love
* Brutus Beefcake
* Velvet Sky
* Maria Kanellis
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Swoggle
* Chelsea Green
* Killer Kross
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Honky Tonk Man
* Ted DiBiase Jr.
* Atsushi Onita
* Rock ‘N’ Roll Express
* Tommy Rich
* Sam Houston
* Mickie James
* Nick Aldis
* Debra McMichael
* Al Snow
* Chris Van Vliet
* Kurt Angle
* Sonny Onoo
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE No Longer Requiring Weekly COVID-19 Tests, New Testing Policy Similar To NFL
- Bret Hart On What He’s Most Proud Of In His Wrestling Career, His Heel Run In WWE In 1997
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Could’ve Defeated WCW Without Steve Austin, Bret Hart’s Impact On Austin’s Rise To Stardom
- Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free