Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Calling An Audible During WWE Debut Match, Giving Mae Young An Angle Slam

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his first WWE match in 1999, giving Mae Young the Angle Slam, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on his first WWE match against Shawn Stasiak at Survivor Series 1999: “I was nervous as hell. I never did it before, and this was my debut. I was wrestling Shawn, which I was familiar with Shawn because I started training with him. So, we had a few dark matches we had done before. But this was very scary. This was my debut and I was more concerned about getting everything right. The crazy thing is, during the match in the middle of it, the fans were chanting ‘boring.’ The referee comes to me – Shawn has me in a chokehold – and the [referee] says, ‘Listen, Vince wants you to beat up Shawn, go outside the ring, grab the microphone, and say you do not chant boring to an Olympic gold medalist. I came here for you.’ I was like holy shit. I never did this before, and nobody warned me ahead of time. This was an improvisation by Vince. I paused for a second, and the ref said you’ve gotta do it. I said, ‘What does he want me to do again?’ He had to repeat it again, and I went out and I did it. The fans reacted and chanted ‘boring’ even louder. So, we got the reaction we wanted. The match was good, it wasn’t great. We didn’t have a lot of time, but I thought the match was very smooth. It was decent.”

On giving Mae Young the Angle Slam and what Young told him before the spot: “So, before we headed out, we were in the Gorilla Position. Mae Young comes up to me and says, ‘Mr. Angle, I want to tell you what I want you to do to me tonight.’ I said, ‘OK, Mae.’ She said, ‘I want you to spike my ass as hard as you can into the mat.’ I want you to Angle Slam me as hard as you possibly can.’ I was like, ‘OK, Mae, if that’s what you want, I’ll do it.’ The crazy thing is, when I was doing it, I’m thinking, if I slam this woman, she is going to end up coming up as dust. I mean, she was 82 years old. I’m like, what the hell am I doing slamming this woman? She could literally die. Mae was just incredible because she would do whatever you asked. She would take whatever bump was necessary. She always did whatever she was told, and she was always game for anything.”

