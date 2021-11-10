Kurt Angle On His WWE Storyline With Booker T & Sharmell, Vince McMahon Thinking He Had Fetish For Black Women

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed where the idea for his storyline with Booker T and Sharmell came from, working with Shinsuke Nakamura in NJPW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on where the idea for his storyline with Booker T and Sharmell came from and Vince McMahon thinking he had a fetish for Black women: “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince [McMahon] is kind of a ribber. He’ll do stuff to mess with a little bit to kind of shove it in your face. I think he thought I had this fetish for black women. I like all women – white, black, Hispanic, it doesn’t matter. My wife is half Hispanic, half Italian. So. I think Vince thought I had this fetish for black women, and he thought it would be a funny program and I was not comfortable with it by any means. I had so much respect for Booker T and Sharmell. To do that and pretend I was stalking his wife, it was the worst angle I’ve ever done, the worst storyline I had ever done. I did it anyway because I’ve always been a team player, but I was not comfortable doing it.”

On the Booker T and Sharmell pairing on WWE television: “They were incredible. Very entertaining. Sharmell never missed a spot. She was on all the time and she had great timing. Booker T is one of the best wrestlers I ever got in the ring with. Those two together were unstoppable.”

On working with Shinsuke Nakamura in NJPW: “Nakamura was pretty young at the time, and he was very talented. We had a great match and great chemistry together the first time we ever worked. I knew he had a huge future. I knew if he came over here and entered WWE, he would end up being a big star, and he did that….he’s gotten opportunities, but I don’t think they’ve followed through entirely. I think he should be on another level. He’s not just a great wrestler, he’s entertaining. The way he is, his charisma is off the charts. I think someone like that should be a huge superstar for the company.

