KUSHIDA Confirms Contract Status, Says He’s Signed To NJPW

KUSHIDA has confirmed that he is currently under contract to NJPW. KUSHIDA spoke with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown and during the conversation he confirmed that he’s under contract to the Japanese company. You can see the highlights below:

On his contract status: “Yes, I have a New Japan contract, just one. But New Japan and MLW have a good relationship, so New Japan send me to MLW right now. And I can wrestle all over the world, so if CMLL wanted me and New Japan accept, I can go. New Japan send me to CMLL and MLW.”

On his revolving door of tag team partners: “My tag partner has always left from me. For example, Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. I signed with TNA because they signed with TNA. I joined, but they leave to WWE (he laughed). And now Kevin Knight too. Kevin Knight come to New Japan, then soon to AEW, but he has two contracts. But good. I’m very proud, it’s a honor for me. Vision for pro wrestling, most important thing in pro wrestling is get the money. Yeah, it’s true. It’s small just one ring for him because he’s Jet. Now in AEW, his partner is ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. Good tag team. Someday in the future, I want to join with them.”