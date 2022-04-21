Kyle O’Reilly Qualifies For Owen Hart Men’s Tournament On AEW Dynamite

Kyle O’Reilly is the second person to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, having done so on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. O’Reilly defeated Jumble Boy on tonight’s show to qualify for the tournament, joining Samoa Joe in the tournament. You can see some clips from the match below.

The men’s and women’s tournaments are both set to conclude at AEW Double or Nothing in late May.

