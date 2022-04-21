wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Qualifies For Owen Hart Men’s Tournament On AEW Dynamite
Kyle O’Reilly is the second person to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, having done so on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. O’Reilly defeated Jumble Boy on tonight’s show to qualify for the tournament, joining Samoa Joe in the tournament. You can see some clips from the match below.
The men’s and women’s tournaments are both set to conclude at AEW Double or Nothing in late May.
.@KORCombat snatches the cross arm-breaker with tremendous speed but @boy_myth_legend escapes and counters with a kick! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/jR3FjqHIQl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
A mighty lariat by #JungleBoy @boy_myth_legend! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ViUjzDfqrJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
.@boy_myth_legend launches @KORCombat into the buckles! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/9KU7hFjekF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
The strength that it took for @KORCombat to fight out of that submission hold by @boy_myth_legend!! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/OqnAvngpdY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
And with that knee drop, @KORCombat advances in to the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8dosOAW22V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
