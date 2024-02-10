wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Returns To Ring, Danhausen Appears At From Freelance With Love
Kylie Rae and Danhausen appeared at Freelance Wrestling’s show on Friday night. Rae made her return to the ring at From Freelance With Love as she answered an open challenge from her husband Isaias Velazquez. Rae picked up the win over Velazquez.
In addition, Danhausen made a surprise appearance, coming out to challenge Trevor Outlaw and Frank The Clown at the promotion’s Emporium show on March 7th.
Rae’s match was her first since February of last year. You can see clips from both the match and the Danhausen segment below:
.@IamKylieRae is back at @FreelanceWres! pic.twitter.com/CncJk2XW96
— ce (@CEnrqz) February 10, 2024
SHEEEE'S BAAAAAAACK! Welcome home @IamKylieRae #FreelanceLove pic.twitter.com/KXZNwyjbuP
— Cap Morgan 🥃 (@_chaoticsea) February 10, 2024
Holy shit indeed! The triumphant return of @IamKylieRae as open challenge opponent for (her man) @DazeZhaVoo @FreelanceWres #FreelanceLove! Crowd explodes-so emotional and you could see how much this meant to her. Zero rust whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/c5kwaiY5tI
— Lance LeVine (@chocolatierLL) February 10, 2024
WHAT IN THE HELL!! MISS @IamKylieRae IS BACK #FreelanceLove @FreelanceWres pic.twitter.com/Rph3jLdyJY
— Lauren Christine (@LaurenChristyy) February 10, 2024
.@DanhausenAD is BACK!
After the surprise return of @FrankTheClown_ who was revealed as the masked attacker, Danhausen challenged @thetrevoroutlaw to a match on 3/7 @EmporiumChicago! #FreelanceLove pic.twitter.com/Yv5lkpZkd1
— Freelance Wrestling (@FreelanceWres) February 10, 2024
