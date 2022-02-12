wrestling / News

Kylie Rae Will Miss Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Trip Due To Injury

February 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Kylie Rae announced that she suffered a concussion and will not be able to compete at NWA Powerrr Trip tonight. The event happens Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Rae had originally been set for a match with Chelsea Green.

She wrote: “Thank you for the kind messages. Took a pretty nasty bump last night and suffered a concussion. Unfortunately, I won’t be cleared to perform at @nwa & @ZeloWrestling this weekend. Wishing you all a great show. I’ll be there in spirit. Have fun & Be safe.

The NWA account replied: “Get Well soon, friend.

