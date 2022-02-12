wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Will Miss Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Trip Due To Injury
In a post on Twitter, Kylie Rae announced that she suffered a concussion and will not be able to compete at NWA Powerrr Trip tonight. The event happens Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Rae had originally been set for a match with Chelsea Green.
She wrote: “Thank you for the kind messages. Took a pretty nasty bump last night and suffered a concussion. Unfortunately, I won’t be cleared to perform at @nwa & @ZeloWrestling this weekend. Wishing you all a great show. I’ll be there in spirit. Have fun & Be safe.”
The NWA account replied: “Get Well soon, friend.”
Thank you for the kind messages. Took a pretty nasty bump last night and suffered a concussion. Unfortunately, I won’t be cleared to perform at @nwa & @ZeloWrestling this weekend 😢. Wishing you all a great show. I’ll be there in spirit. 💛
Have fun & Be safe.🙏🏼
— KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) February 12, 2022
Get well soon, friend. https://t.co/ndzLVmOJor
— NWA (@nwa) February 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Reuniting Big E With New Day On WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History
- Anna Jay On How Her Relationship With Jungle Boy Came About, Fan Reaction To Street Fight On AEW Rampage
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds