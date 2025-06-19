La Catalina Excited To Face Mercedes Mone: ‘I’m Going To Win That Championship’

La Catalina is looking forward to her CMLL Women’s World Title match against Mercedes Mone at Fantasticamania Mexico on Friday. Catalina will challenge Mone for her newly-won championship on tomorrow’s show, which is a crossover event between AEW, CMLL, and NJPW. Catalina spoke a press event before the show and talked about Mone’s title win, noting that she views a non-CMLL roster getting a title match as “disrespectful.”

“I’m also excited about that fight, but I’m also a little upset,” Catalina said (per Fightful). “Do you know why? I want to talk to all of you. We are a total of 19 active amazons who always look for opportunities in the Council for championships, for stellarists, and the truth is that it is disrespectful to me that anyone from outside who is not from the CMLL has a titular opportunity, something I have fought for for 2 years. Getting serious, I am one of the Amazons who is in every town and city fighting every weekend representing the CMLL. Monday to Sunday, I’m lucky if I have a day off to be able to be at home to enjoy my dogs, my husband. I’m blessed to work on this, but I spend every day traveling, I sleep in hotels for three hours, I sleep in airports, I don’t sleep and I eat well, and I’m one of the many that we are representing the CMLL. It makes me really disappointed that people from outside have such opportunities.”

She continued, “Tomorrow I’m going to represent the house, I’m going to take out the claws, and I’m going to win that championship. A while ago they made a fan vote for the title was vacant, the one who won was Catalina. I would like the champions to be from the CMLL, and be the #1 representative of the rabbit. I drove Tulancingo alone and I was the only representative of the council. I just went to Guadalajara and Guadalajara falls singing for La Catalina, and it’s really disappointing that because she comes and is Mercedes Moné, she has a gifted opportunity.”

Mone won the title from Zeuxis Mercedes at AEW Grand Slam Mexico and will defend it at tomorrow’s event, which takes place at Arena Mexico.