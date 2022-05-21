wrestling / News
LA Knight Debuts As Max Dupri On WWE Smackdown (Clip)
May 20, 2022 | Posted by
LA Knight has a new name and brand, debuting as Max Dupri on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. The former NXT star appeared in a backstage segment on Friday’s show, introducing himself to Adam Pierce as a new signee and the CEO of Maximum Male Models. When Pearce questioned his arrival, Dupri said that he was signed by Sonya Deville before she was relieved of her executive duties.
You can see a clip from the segment below. As LA Knight, Dupri was a regular on NXT but since losing to Gunther in April he has been working Smackdown dark segments as a manager.
Max Dupri, CEO of Maximum Male Models, has ARRIVED on #SmackDown! @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/gRnIRR7SHc
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022
