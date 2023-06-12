LA Knight Reveals the Origins Of His ‘Yeah!’ Catchphrase

LA Knight recently revealed where his “Yeah!” catchphrase originated, noting that it began at the WWE Performance Center in his first run there. Knight appeared on last week’s episode of The Bump and during the conversation he touched on how the phrase came to be associated with him. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the catchphrase gaining traction: “It was something that just kinda happened somewhat accidentally,” Knight said. “Me just walking around the Performance Center the first time around when I was here … this thing should’ve taken off years ago, didn’t get there.”

On how it began: “I was walking around the Performance Center and they were quoting me. Why? I’m a quotable guy, as you can kinda see. Things were happening, whatever, I’d be walking the halls, they’d say whatever and I’d say, ‘Yeah!’ and it just became a thing.”