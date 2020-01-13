La Rosa Negra Doesn’t Expect Apology From Tessa Blanchard, Says It’s Not Necessary

It was reported this past weekend that a number of wrestlers called out Tessa Blanchard over alleged incidents of bullying and one specific 2017 moment in which she used a racial slur. According to Allysin Kay, Blanchard used the ‘N’ word when addressing La Rosa Negra and spit on her. Rosa confirmed the story at the time.

In a new interview with Contralona (translation via Fightful, Rosa said that she doesn’t expect an apology from Blanchard, but it isn’t necessary. Blanchard was not mentioned by name.

She said: “When I saw those tweets, I was in shock and impressed because, since 2017, people have been pushing me to speak about something that isn’t necessary. I don’t like to talk about my personal life. I keep myself private. Reading all those fellow wrestlers tweets that supported me, and reading their names…it surprised me. Tweets from Renee Michelle, Sienna, Chelsea Green, Shanna and other female wrestlers about the comment made to me. And reading other non wrestlers comments, I said ‘I have to do something’ because it wasn’t how it says it was. Maybe people took it wrong. I don’t want to be overexposed with this. Female wrestlers know what really happened and why I didn’t say anything. Now, I want to clear things up.

I respected my work everywhere. About the comment, that every female has to respect themselves, it is right. But it didn’t come from the right person. Working in the US and Japan, I didn’t disrespect anybody. No female wrestlers, promoters, sponsors or any fan. That’s not me. People who know me know how I am. And the people I’ve worked for; NWA, Ring Warriors, Battling Bombshells, SHINE, Stardom, Marvelous, everywhere I’ve worked, they can tell you how I behave. I don’t like to talk mean about people. You won’t hear me talk bad about other wrestlers. I was there supporting people that helped me or didn’t. Because when you’re part of this business, you focus on yourself, your work, and work with respect. I don’t expect to receive any apologies. It’s not necessary. I erased what happened. I gave it to God. I took it out of myself. It saddens me that racism, envy, and bad things exist in sports. It is always there. As adults, when something bad happens, we can resolve things by talking. There’s always a solution. Mine was to forget what happened in that April 2017 in Japan.

I think this is a good experience for me because, now I know that I had a lot of backup. It is impressive. I didn’t know so many people knew about the situation until the Twitter thing. I feel fulfilled and tickled. I feel good and I know I achieved what I wanted. And nothing will dull everything I achieved alone.“