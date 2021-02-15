La Rosa Negra Looks Back on Tessa Blanchard Incident, Talks Mission Pro Wrestling and Potentially Showing Up in AEW

La Rosa Negra discussed her being Mission Pro Wrestling champion, a potential appearance in AEW or WWE, and her infamous backstage incident with Tessa Blanchard in a new interview. Rosa spoke with Fightful’s Carlos Toro and talked about working in the Thunder Rosa-owned Mission Pro as well as the incident with Blanchard in which Blanchard used a racial in reference to Rosa and spat at her in 2017. The incident didn’t make headlines until several women called Blanchard out publicly for it in January of 2020 in response to Blanchard suggesting that women need to support each other more.

On what fans can expect when they watch Mission Pro Wrestling: “First of all, for anyone that is still unaware, I implore you to go to Title Match Network or check out Mission Pro Wrestling to find out what happened in the tournament to crown the first champion. For me, it was one of the best moments being a champion. Madi took issue because someone else came in and cost her the title. But what fault do I have that she didn’t win? She needed to focus and if she didn’t focus, that’s not my problem. If it were up to me, I would have kicked her ass back then and taken the title which I do have. They gave her the opportunity and we’ll see what she does. She’s the champion of Puro Pinche Wrestling and now she wants to be double champion. Madi needs to understand and I will make her understand on February 6 in Buda, Texas that it will not be easy taking this title away from the heat in Puerto Rico. On February 6, we will see what happens. I don’t want to count wins before they happen and I want to focus on what’s ahead. When I’m focused Carlos Toro, they’ll see that I’m the Boricua that deserves to represent the most prestigious title in women’s wrestling in Texas and in the United States. A lot of people want it and Madi thinks it’s like going to a bakery and ordering a Cubano and eating it. It’s not like that.”

On wrestling during the pandemic: “Basically, we’re getting used to it. It’s hard to really acclimate it to it because the COVID-19 protocols can be a little uncomfortable and I need to have the fans there cheering because it fires me up. At the same time, wrestling without any fans allows me to focus more on making opponents suffer. It gets me to want to finish matches quicker. It makes processing things a lot quicker. It’s been both good and bad. Everything is about health. With the protocols, we have to constantly test because of how close we get in the ring. I think all the promotions are now doing the testing on a weekly basis because you have to record those tests. The protocol of 14 days in quarantine makes things difficult. You can’t travel much. For me, I have to fly from Puerto Rico to Texas and back to Puerto Rico so it’s a lot of testing. But we need to do it. Everything needs to be done for the sake of health. I need to take care of myself so that we can entertain, but at the same time, but it’s starting to be normal. At this time, you need to have gotten used to wearing a mask, having sanitizer, constantly disinfecting yourself. It’s now normal and a part of life. Unfortunately, it’s not going away anytime soon, but neither is wrestling and I’m ready for Saturday.”

On if there have been discussions about her showing up in a company like AEW or WWE: “Look, I didn’t have to wait on Mission Pro Wrestling to send an inquiry about AEW. I already inquired about that and I’m waiting to see if they call. I don’t know what is going to happen. Whether or not I get a call, I’m still here working. I would love a chance to compete in AEW, whatever big company is out there. I would love to return to Japan, just so you know. I know not everyone wants to go to the same company. WWE is good, but I would love to return to Japan. I love the Mexican style and would love to show that I’m capable of wrestling [in Mexico]. I love the Japanese style. When they hit me hard, I get angry, I get furious. When it’s like that in combat, it motivates me more to do more wrestling. I also like the American style and mixing it with old school Puerto Rican wrestling when I started there in 2012. It’s what allowed me to thrive into the wrestler you see and to become the Mission Pro Wrestling champion.”

On winning the Mission Pro Wrestling Championship: “It was very beautiful and Red Velvet, being one of my favorite and best students and to see her reach a level that she’s gotten to and knowing we still support each other since the day we first met. I remember telling her early on that she has tremendous natural talent and that she should work and hone in on that natural talent until you structure everything to how she won. I think she understood how to go through things. Red Velvet is more special than simply being a locker room partner at a wrestling company. I consider her to be one of my best friends and I know I can count on her. I know she’s going to be someone that will have plenty of people talking in AEW. At the end of the match [where I won the title], having her come in and then the people at Mission Pro Wrestling be there, it was magical. So when it comes to taking this title off of me, one is going to bust themselves to do it. Lacey Ryan, who I beat, is a quality wrestler and I’m proud to have won it the way I did against someone like Lacey. Everyone who was present at the show, applauding and yelling for me. So if anyone has a problem with that, the one who came out on top was La Rosa Negra, me. What else can I say, I felt awesome!”

On people still asking her to forgive Tessa Blanchard: “Look, listen well. This will be one of the last times I speak on the subject. The people ask if what happened between Tessa and I was real. It was real. This wasn’t a pro wrestling angle, not for a company. We had problems and for the small mental capacity that woman has, it made me grow and made me recover and be stronger than ever. Let me tell you, what happened in Japan, people ask me, ‘Why didn’t you do anything?’ Look, I’m not dramatic. People love gossip. I don’t give a crap about gossip, but people do. When she spit in my face, unfortunately, I did what I had to do and that was to land one on her snout for having disrespected me and insult me the way she did and the way she did all of that. Things happened very quickly as well as other things. For that to come out in the public light, I think it was last year?…

“Let me tell you one thing. For whatever Tessa wants to do in her life and her career, good for her. It has no bearing on me. But when someone wants to be respected, they have to respect others. But if you don’t respect others and all you want is to humiliate others and to be above everyone and push your family name, which you’re quite small in being a part of that family. There was a WrestleCade where I talked and she didn’t say anything to me, but I spoke with her. I told her, ‘I forgive you. To hell with that. I can’t live my life holding that grudge.’ I don’t hate her. I just feel poor for her. She needs to grow. Nowadays, she denies what she did. Did she grow? Really? Okay, she grew. Me, I will keep growing. I lost a contract. I lost money for my family. She took a lot of opportunities in that year, but now I need to think about what people say on Twitter about her. I don’t care right now because if she did something, she needs to accept it. I accepted that she spit in my face, that she humiliated me. She also needs to respect the fact that I made her respect me for better or worse. You are not someone to humiliate people, but you made me grow. Now, I feel like I know my worth because I could defend myself and show that she is not above anyone else. It affected my personal life and my finances and me being able to provide for my family. I had to stay in Puerto Rico and grow. I came back and look where I’m at now. In 2021, I’m the Mission Pro Wrestling champion. A lot of wrestlers wrote to me and I want to say thanks to all those wrestlers. At the time, I was telling them to shut up about it and to forget about it. I accepted it. She spit at me and disrespected me and I showed her respect. She stays in her lane and I stay in mine. Not much else to talk about. I don’t need her apology because it’s too late. It’s too late and she still denies it. I got my conscience and it’s clean. You know what, kisses to you Tessa.”