Lacey Evans Lists Herself as ‘Formerly Known As,’ Says She’s Done At Midnight

Lacey Evans is implying her WWE run is about to end, signaling a potential exit on social media. Evans posted to her Instagram account and noted in her social media profile that she is “FKA WWE Superstar Lacey Evans,” with her social media name changed to her real name of Macey Estrella.

Evans wrote:

“When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out…….oh, and this jacket is up for grabs. Be on the lookout

.

#ComingSoon #NoMannersMacey #GottaThinkOfSomeOtherCoolHashTag #LordLookAtMe”

PWInsider reports that they’d heard rumblings of Evans potentially leaving but were told yesterday she’s still on the roster.